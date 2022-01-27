Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.01.

AIMC opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.