Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

