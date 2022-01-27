Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $936,000 Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 46.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.34. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

