Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $981,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,042,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter.

QVMM opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

