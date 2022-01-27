Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 29,146 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 154,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $476.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1,489.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

