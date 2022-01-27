Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 331 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $16,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

