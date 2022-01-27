Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $891,000.

NASDAQ PRN opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $123.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

