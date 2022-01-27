Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 233 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,930,000 after purchasing an additional 108,547 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after buying an additional 214,988 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wayfair by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,156,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after buying an additional 45,863 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wayfair by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,119,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,570,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,510,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $1,017,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $183,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $142.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 182.91 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.00.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

