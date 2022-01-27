Advisory Research Inc. Buys Shares of 3,316 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 428.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 420.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,793,010 shares of company stock worth $310,026,177 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $99.50 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

