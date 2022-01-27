Advisory Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,734 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOGO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Gogo stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

