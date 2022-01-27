Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.