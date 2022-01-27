Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.45

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.45 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 144181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.