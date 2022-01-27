AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGF.B. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.67.

Shares of AGF Management stock traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 137,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$509.48 million and a P/E ratio of 3.92.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

