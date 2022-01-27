Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) is Troy Asset Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,724,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 228,390 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 5.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $271,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

A number of analysts have commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

A traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,829. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average is $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

