Air Canada (TSE:AC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.87

Air Canada (TSE:AC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.87 and traded as high as C$22.72. Air Canada shares last traded at C$22.05, with a volume of 2,247,556 shares.

AC has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post -1.0308925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total value of C$304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$678,267.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

