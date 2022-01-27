Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $116,141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

Shares of APD traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.60. 10,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,985. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.92 and its 200 day moving average is $285.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

