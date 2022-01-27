Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report $446.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.80 million and the highest is $446.50 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $399.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATSG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 432,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.56. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

