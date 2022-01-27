Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.90

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 4523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,780 shares of company stock valued at $937,710. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

