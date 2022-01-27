Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 461,872 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $48,683,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $43,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after buying an additional 557,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $24,524,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

