Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,685 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $205.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.00. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

