Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 71.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,174 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000.

AA opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

