Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

ALRS stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $486.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

