Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.
ALRS stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $486.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.
