Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,092 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Ingredion worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ingredion by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,197 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

INGR stock opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

