Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 86,369 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,369 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $54.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

