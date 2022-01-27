Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 222,827 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 222,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Macerich as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Macerich by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Macerich stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

