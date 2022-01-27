Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.56% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 29.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $505.12 million, a PE ratio of 409.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.