Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $3.55 Million in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 174,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Eastern Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $34,712,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 401.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 467,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 63.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 446,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,387,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 373,847 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Shares of EBC stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.