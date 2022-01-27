Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,266 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.36% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 42.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $407,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNK opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.94. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.27.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

