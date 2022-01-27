Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 8,924 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 404.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,266,000 after purchasing an additional 621,818 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 102.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,592,000 after purchasing an additional 472,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $21,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.