Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Leerink

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was upgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDRX. increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

