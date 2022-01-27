AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,207 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after purchasing an additional 624,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 382,674 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 368,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after purchasing an additional 331,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

