AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,958 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $86.46 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

