AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Upland Software by 418.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 101,441 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 24.9% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,455,000 after buying an additional 145,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upland Software stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $583.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

