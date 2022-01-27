AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

PGEN stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $560.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGEN shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 307,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,153,728.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and have sold 41,239 shares valued at $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.