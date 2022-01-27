AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

