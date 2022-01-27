AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,540 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 909,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after purchasing an additional 677,886 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $850.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

