Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.34

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.34 and traded as low as $66.54. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $67.46, with a volume of 104,314 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMADY. UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $871.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

