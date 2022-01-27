Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 8.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,425,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,194.23.

AMZN stock opened at $2,777.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,352.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,394.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

