Ameren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.64. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

