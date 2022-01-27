American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,986 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Earthstone Energy worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of ESTE opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

