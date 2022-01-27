American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 872.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of Tenet Healthcare worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,597,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $75.85 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

