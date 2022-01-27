American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $12.16 Million Investment in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 754,101 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of RocketLab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $277,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $376,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $2,762,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $16,130,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RocketLab alerts:

RKLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.00.

RKLB stock opened at 8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. RocketLab has a one year low of 8.00 and a one year high of 21.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of 12.23.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 4.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RocketLab will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB).

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.