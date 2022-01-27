American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.11.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.83. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

