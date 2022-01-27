American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.75.

AOUT opened at $15.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $225.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of -0.12. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

