American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,512 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $143,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

Shares of AWK opened at $155.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.14 and its 200-day moving average is $174.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In related news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

