AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ACAN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. AmeriCann has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Get AmeriCann alerts:

AmeriCann Company Profile

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.