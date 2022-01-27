AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ACAN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. AmeriCann has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
AmeriCann Company Profile
