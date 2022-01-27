Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, is engaged in producing and selling copper and molybdenum concentrates primarily in Chile. Amerigo Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.28.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

