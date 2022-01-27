Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post $6.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.74 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $224.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

