AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

