Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $67,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $90,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

